EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with TxDOT El Paso are asking the community to come out and attend meetings and provide feedback on the 2023 – 2026 Rural Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (RSTIP).

The RSTIP is a short-range program of projects developed by the district in cooperation with rural planning organizations (RPO) and covers a four-year period.

The TxDOT El Paso District planning and programming territory is about 21,700 square miles covering six counties; Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio. Our district is larger than nine states and road use varies by county. It is important for residents to review projects we have planned and let us know what is important to them. Tomas Trevino, El Paso District Engineer

The District Rural TIP for the Spring 2022 Quarterly STIP revision contains a prioritized listing of all projects including regionally significant projects proposed for state, federal, and local funding in all areas of the TxDOT El Paso District outside the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries.

Three open houses and one virtual meeting will be held March 28-31 at various locations.

During each presentation, staff will highlight RSTIP prioritized projects including the years project funding is allocated for construction and the public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed priorities. Each meeting will be the same and there will also be a virtual option.



The public meetings will be held at the following locations:



Virtual Public Meeting:

Monday, March 28, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m.(CDT/MDT). Participants can join via Zoom shorturl.at/dnoJ4 or via telephone (346) 248-7799, webinar ID: 861 8159 1969. Passcode: 032 822

This virtual meeting will be recorded and posted to TxDOT.gov for two weeks until Friday, April15, 2022.

Van Horn: Tuesday, March 29, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT), at the Van Horn Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, 1801 A. West Broadway, Van Horn, Texas 79855

Alpine: Wednesday, March 30, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT), at the Alpine Civic Center, 100 North 13th Street, Alpine, Texas 79830

Presidio: Thursday, March 31, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT), at the Presidio Activity Center, 1400 East O'Reilly Street, Presidio, Texas 79845

