EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for June 4 through June 10, which could affect your commute.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, June 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Airway and Hawkins complete freeway closure.

Exit at Airway.

Airway entrance ramp will be closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Tuesday, June 6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Hawkins complete freeway closure.

Exit Hawkins and re-enter I-10 after Hawkins.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Hercules and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Tuesday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-62 (Paisano) southbound between Ochoa and St Vrain left lane closed.

Wednesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Paisano right lane and exit ramp closed.

Thursday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Los Mochis and Vinton left lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster alternate lane closure.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-54 northbound at Hondo Pass exit closed.

Gateway North between Moonlight and Skyline left lane closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Loop 375 (Border West) between Park and Santa Fe right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) between MM 17 and MM 18 at the Main Gap right lane closed.

Crews will be removing concrete barrier walls.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound turnaround closed at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection.

Crews will be tying rebar for stamped concrete.

Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane closure from Purple Heart Memorial Highway (Loop 375) to Saul Kleinfeld Drive.

Crews will be working on landscaping.

Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) north and southbound right lane closure at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection.

Crews will be placing stamped concrete at turnaround islands.

Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road.

Crews will begin landscaping.

Thursday June 8. Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane closures from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) southbound left lane closure at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) northbound right lane closure at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection.

Crews will be removing low pro concrete barrier.

I-10 Widening East

Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure from Horizon Boulevard to Nonap Road.

Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair.

Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure from Alyssa Street to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281).

Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, June 3 from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Pan American Intersection closed.

Crews will be placing concrete on the Pan American Bridge.

Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 4. Continuous closure 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes from Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Entrance Ramp will be closed.

Crews will be placing concrete on the Pan American Bridge.

Sunday, June 4. Nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (Loop 375 Frontage Road) northbound lanes from S. Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Avenue will be closed.

Crew will be working on setting Bridge Beams.

Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas/Company E Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza Overpass (POE) Entrance Ramp.

All Entrance Ramps will be closed.

North Loop Underpass and Alameda Road Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be working on bridge structures and striping main lanes.

Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

South Americas Avenue northbound left two lanes closed from South Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Road.

Crews will be disassembling and removing two cranes out of the area.

Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10. Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp.

Crews will be using for job access.

Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10. Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closure from North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road (POE).

Crews will be installing utility wiring.

I-10 Guardrail Upgrades

Wednesday, May 17 until further notice.

1-10 East and westbound left lane closures between Horizon Overpass to Clint Overpass.

Crews will begin removing guardrail.

