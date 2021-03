EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding teens to buckle up.

In a tweet, TxDOT reminded drivers about its Teen Click It or Ticket Campaign.

Our @TxDOT 'Teen Click It or Ticket Campaign reminds you – "If You Love It, Click It!" Vehicle crashes are leading cause of death for U.S. teens according to @NHTSAgov.

In Texas in 2019, 41% of teens killed in crashes were not wearing a seat belt. #ClickItorTicket pic.twitter.com/dqCt0NNk4R — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) March 4, 2021

According to the tweet, vehicle crashes are leading cause of death for U.S. teens. In Texas in 2019, 41% of teens killed in crashes were not wearing a seat belt, according to TxDOT.