EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT is reminding drivers about I-10 lane closures on Monday and Tuesday night.

I-10 Westbound will be reduced to a single lane between US 62/180 (Paisano Drive) and Raynolds Street.

The lane reductions will happen from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

TxDOT said motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible.

Crews will be conducting sign work.