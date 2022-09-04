EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month.

Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project

Tuesday, September 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed.

Wednesday, September 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed.

Gateway West at Hawkins on-ramp complete closure.

Thursday, September 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Ramp H right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Friday, September 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Ellerthorpe on-ramp closed.

US-54 southbound between Trowbridge and Ramp D right lane closed.

Spall Repair Project

Tuesday, September 6 through Thursday, September 8

Nighty, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and downtown exit alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Maintenance

Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-62 (Paisano) between Beacon and El Paso right lane closed.

SH-178 (Artcraft) westbound between Desert North and South right lane closed.

Crews will be working on concrete.

Loop 375 westbound between Coles and Campbell right lane closed.

Crews will be working on vegetation.

Thursday, September 8

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

LP 375 east and westbound between Desert North and South closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Tuesday, Sep 6 through Thursday, Sep 8

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue southbound Pan American entrance ramp closure

Crews will be working on forming and pouring concrete columns

Loop 375 southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to North Loop Drive

I-10/Loop 375 southbound connector will be closed

Crews will be working placing concrete pavement on main lanes

Tuesday, Sep 6 through Thursday, Sep 8

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue northbound Pan American entrance ramp closure

Crews will be working on new utilities

Americas Avenue southbound Pan American entrance ramp closure

Crews will be working on forming and pouring concrete columns

Pan American northbound exit ramp closed and left lane closure of Americas Avenue

Crews will be demolishing block wall

I-10 Widening West

Tuesday, September 6, through Saturday, September 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.