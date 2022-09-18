EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month.

Guardrail Repair Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, September 19

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed.

North Desert at Mesa on-ramp compete closure.

Tuesday, September 20

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between State Park and Main Gap right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between 3 miles east of Main Gap and Wilderness Museum right lane closed.

Wednesday, September 21

I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn left lane closed.

Thursday, September 22

North Desert to South Desert between Vinton and Anthony complete turnaround closure.

South Desert at Information Center right shoulder closed.

Friday, September 23

CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa complete on-ramp closure to I-10 westbound.

Rock Wall Repair Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East between Copia and Raynolds right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, September 19 through Wednesday, September 21

Nighty, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Executive and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Thursday, September 22

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park closed.

Pothole Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, September 19

El Paso between Yandell and Wyoming complete bridge closure.

Tuesday, September 20

Mesa between Main and Franklin southbound two lanes closed.

Wednesday, September 21

Mesa between Main and Franklin northbound two lanes closed.

Thursday, September 22

Cassidy between Gateway North and South right lane closed.

Friday, September 23

Julian bridge between Railroad and Dyer complete bridge closures.

Maintenance

Monday, September 19 through Friday, September 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-62 (Paisano) between Beacon and El Paso right lane closed.

Crews will be working on concrete rail.

US-54 North at Cassidy entrance ramp closed.

SH-20 (Mesa) between Main and Franklin alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on the bridge joints.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) ramp to US-54 East closed.

Crews will be working on signs.

Santa Fe between Yandell and Wyoming alternate lane closures.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border) alternate lane closures.

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

Crews will be working on potholes.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, September 19, through Saturday, September 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone.

Monday, September 19, through Saturday, September 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Wednesday, September 21, and Thursday, September 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating onramp and offramp closures at I-10 and Vinton Road.

Alternating onramp and offramp closures at I-10 and Artcraft Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical repairs.

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Monday Sep 19 through Friday Sep 23

Daily from 7 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

IH-10 east and westbound alternating right and left lane closure between Tornillo MM 55 and MM 57

Crews will be removing asbestos in preparation for construction activities

Continuous until further notice

Tornillo Bridge (FM3380) over IH-10 will be closed for bridge demolition and reconstruction

Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project

Monday, Sep 19 through Friday Sep 23

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

IH-10 west and eastbound alternating lane closures between Tornillo MM 57 and MM 59

Crews will be removing and replace Metal Beam Guard fence

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Sep 18 through Thursday, Sep 22

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza exit ramp to Pellicano entrance ramp

Crews will be working placing concrete pavement and striping on main lanes

Sunday, Sep 18 through Monday, Sep 19

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes closure from North Loop exit ramp to Zaragoza entrance ramp

Crews will be working on installing columns

Monday, Sep 19 through Tuesday, Sep 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound fly-over bridge from Alameda Avenue to North Loop entrance ramp closure

Crews will be placing concrete pavement, and striping.

Tuesday, Sep 20 through Thursday Sep 22

Nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday Sep 21 through Thursday Sep 22

Daily, 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue north and southbound Pan American entrance and exit ramp closures

Crews will be working on erecting MSE wall

