EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month.

I-10 Connect

Monday, October 17, 2022

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A full closure of Juarez traffic will be in place. Ramp F, which connects I-10 westbound to I-110 southbound; Ramp H, which connects I-10 eastbound to US 54 northbound, to the Juarez ramp; and Bridge 15 to the Juarez ramp, will be closed. Traffic is advised to use alternate bridge crossings.

Crews will be working on concrete patches and placing clearance signs.

Guardrail / Chain Link / Rock Wall Repair Project

Monday, October 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed.

Tuesday, October 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between four miles east of I-10 and one mile west of Main Gap right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between three miles east of Main Gap and Wilderness Museum right lane closed.

Wednesday, October 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Airway and Hawkins right lane and complete Hawkins exit ramp closed.

Boone northbound right at the turn behind the guardrail closed.

Thursday, October 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed.

Friday, October 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound at Cassidy exit ramp MM22 closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Executive exit ramp MM64 closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Sunland Park exit ramp MM65B.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, October 17

Nighty, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gateway West at Hawkins alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Tuesday, October 18 through Thursday, October 20

Nighty, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Maintenance

Monday, October 17 through Friday, October 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound at Fonseca alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Cotton entrance ramp closed.

Cotton entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound closed.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and El Paso right lane closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Santa Fe between Yandell and Wyoming alternate lane closures.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border) alternate lane closures.

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

Crews will be working on potholes.

SH-20 (Mesa) southbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.

Diana westbound between Kenworthy and Gateway North left lane closed.

Crews will be working on curbs.

I-10 eastbound between Campbell and Dallas right lane closed.

Crews will be working on handrails.

Sunday, October 23

4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Transmountain and Diana two left lanes closed.

Transmountain entrance ramp to US-54 closed.

Gateway South and Gateway West turnaround closed.

Crews will be working on potholes, weather permitting.

Maintenance

Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano at Access Rd/Ruhlen CT (Near the old La Hacienda Restaurant) complete closure.

Special crew will be working on overlay.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, October 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 after Artcraft.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Monday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 18

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to eastbound I-10 at Transmountain Road will be closed to all traffic.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on South Desert boulevard and re-enter I-10 after Artcraft.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Wednesday, October 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.

The onramp from North Desert Boulevard to westbound I-10 at Redd Road will be closed to all traffic.

The onramp from North Desert Boulevard to westbound I-10 at Artcraft Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 after Transmountain.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Thursday, October 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on South Desert boulevard and re-enter I-10 after Transmountain.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, October 16 through Thursday October 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Pan American Drive

Thursday, October 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from North Loop exit ramp to North Loop entrance ramp

Crews will be paving concrete

Monday, Oct 17 through Friday October 21

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue north and southbound alternating main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Pan American Drive

Crews will be working on utilities

Sunday, October 16 through Thursday, October 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Pan American intersection at Americas Avenue complete closure

Crews will be working on bridge demolition

Monday, October 17 through Friday, October 21

Daily and Nightly

Pan American southbound entrance ramp closure

Crews will be working on bridge structure

Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project

Monday, October 17 through Friday October 21

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

IH-10 west and eastbound alternating lane closures between Tornillo MM 57 and MM 59

Crews will be removing and replace Metal Beam Guard fence

Diamond Grinding & NGCS Project

Monday, October 17 through Friday October 21

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

IH-10 Westbound alternating lane closures between MM 62 and MM 71

Crews will be performing conventional grinding and Next Generation Concrete Surface Grinding

