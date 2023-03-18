EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting next week, there will be two full freeway closures taking place, the I-10 Widening West Project and the Loop 375 Widening Project, according to TxDOT.

I-10 Widening West Closure/Detour details. Courtesy by TxDOT.

Details about these closures are explained below, along with other smaller closures due to maintenance, bridge work, and guardrail repair.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, March 20

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be installing concrete pavement.

Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be installed concrete pavement.

Continuing through Sunday, April 2

24 hours a day

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Sunday, March 19, through Thursday, March 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be installing concrete pavement.

Monday, March 20, through Saturday, March 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be constructing bridges.

Monday, March 20, through Saturday, March 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road

Continuous until further notice.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 South between Martin Luther King and Transmountain alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Trowbridge alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, March 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Midway and Ascarate right lane closed.

Tuesday, March 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound to I-10 westbound at Ramp K right lane and Piedras exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, March 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Copia exit ramp closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between two miles west (MM 19) of Main Gap and one mile west (MM 18) of Main Gap closed.

Thursday, March 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-62/180 northbound between Paisano and Francis left lane closed.

Friday, March 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East at Copia on-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Sunday, March 19

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West complete freeway closure at Schuster.

Crews will be repairing bridge joints.

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound between Cassidy and Altura alternate lane closures.

US-54 South at Cassidy entrance ramp closed.

US-54 North at Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

CD lanes northbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right shoulder closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US62(Paisano) east and westbound between Shelter and Val Verde alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on pedestrian bridges.

Transmountain Project

Continuous until further notice.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures.

Bike lane closed.

Crews will be working on median tensioning cable and installation.

Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project

Continuous until further notice.

FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Coates and Artcraft left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Sergeant Major Operational Improvements Project

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) alternating right and left lane closures under Loop 375 at Sergeant Major intersection.

Crews will be installing traffic signal and signs.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, March 19 through Thursday, March 23

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Americas South Truck Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be working on bridge demolition and widening.

Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas South Truck Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be working demolition.

Monday, March 20 through Saturday, March 25

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south and northbound alternating lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road

Crews will be doing utility wiring.

Monday, March 20 through Saturday, March 25

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) alternating south and northbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be using for job access.

Monday, March 20 through Saturday, March 25

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on retaining wall.

Monday, March 20 through Saturday, March 25

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed.

Crews will be working on traffic control housing.

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound Pan American exit ramp closed

S Americas Avenue southbound Pan American entrance ramp closed

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

I-10 Widening East

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 West and eastbound left shoulder closure on Horizon Overpass

Crews will be setting cable barrier.

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound left lane closure between Azogue Avenue and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be removing existing illumination poles.

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound left lane closure between North Loop Drive and Gateway East Boulevard

Crews will be removing existing illumination poles.

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound left lane closure between Gateway West Boulevard and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Crews will be removing existing illumination poles.

Landscaping Project

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound shoulder closure between Rifton Court and Ashford Street (bike and hike trail)

Crews will be planting and installing irrigation.

Saturday, March 18 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure.

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements.

Saturday, March 18 through Friday, March 24

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous until further notice

US 62/180 (FM2317) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Carlsbad access road closed.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.