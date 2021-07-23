TxDOT El Paso raising street medians to reduce crashes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT EL Paso is raising medians in several parts of El Paso to reduce crashes.

According to TxDOT, raised medians have benefit of significantly reducing crashes for both vehicles and pedestrians.

One study named by TxDOT showed vehicular crashes reduce by 40% and up to 78% in pedestrian fatalities where medians are present.

The project made possible by safety dollars.

Seven locations are currently part of the project, including Zaragoza, Copia, Alameda, and Montana. For more on the project, TxDOT has posted a video on Twitter.