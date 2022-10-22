EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The TxDOT El Paso District partnered with Barnett Harley-Davidson, and local law enforcement to remind everyone to help End the Streak of traffic deaths on Texas roadways on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The group had a free traffic safety event located at Barnett Harley-Davidson. The event began with a press conference and included the TxDOT Rollover Convincer, which demonstrated effects

of not buckling up. The event also had pedal cars which simulated an interactive experience of driving under the influence. The dealership also had live music and food trucks.

According to TxDOT, the top contributing factors in fatal crashes in the El Paso District are failure to control speed, driver inattention, pedestrian failing to yield the right of way, and drinking or driving under the influence. Statewide top factors include unsafe speed, driving under the influence of alcohol, and pedestrian failing to yield the right of way.

“This November 7, Texas marks 22 years of daily deaths on our roadways with more than 75,000 innocent lives lost to preventable fatal crashes.” Tomas Trevino, TxDOT El Paso District Engineer

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.