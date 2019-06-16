TxDOT El Paso displays effects of vehicular emissions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Most of us rely on vehicles nearly every day to get around town, but the environmental effects could burst your bubble.

As part of TxDOT’s Drive Texas Clean campaign, a Chevy Camaro was displayed on the first floor of Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso; only the sports car was inside a giant air bubble.

The exhibit included a giant smart phone challenging local drivers, like Michelle Foxx, to answer a series of vehicle maintenance.

“I do regular maintenance on my car every 3,000 miles. I try to go the speed limit, not try to rev up the engine and blow unnecessary emissions,” Foxx said.

If answered incorrectly, the bubble-vehicle emits a puff of “smoke” showing how emissions can affect the air we breathe.

“People are visual learners. Not just the test we did but seeing the bubble fill up with smoke gives you an idea of what we can breathe as we continue to pollute our air.”

The objective of the smoky bubble hoping to give drivers a sense of urgency and realize what’s at stake.

“There’s such heavy traffic and with the population continuing to increase in El Paso, we want to make sure that we maintain our environment and the air we breathe in. Not just for us, but for our future generations,” Foxx said.

According to TxDOT, El Paso is already experiencing high quantities of contamination.

“The level of pollutions in our air is already so bad that we have to be careful of gaining more. That affects our roadways because we can’t add capacity to roadways if we are in non-attainment situations, TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright said.

Here are some habits TxDot recommends to pick up:

· Keep vehicles well-maintained and inflate tires to their recommended air pressure.

· Properly fill up vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap and not topping off the gas tank.

· Drive smart by braking slowly and gradually, obeying speed limits and not idling your vehicle while waiting in a drive-thru.

· Avoid aggressive driving.

· Take public transportation, bike or walk.

TxDOT says in some areas of Texas emissions from cars and trucks make up half of all the air.