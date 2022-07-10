EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – TxDOT El Paso closures this week that could effect your commute.

Metal Beam Guard Fence Project

Monday, July 11 – Friday, July 15, daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

IH-10 eastbound inside shoulder closure Tornillo (MM 55 to 56)

IH-10 Left, and right main lanes will remain open Crews will be removing and replace Metal Beam Guard fence.

District Wide Striping Project

Sunday, July 10 – Thursday, July 14 Nightly, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Paisano Drive (US-62) from San Marcial Street to Coldwell Street

Crews will be performing mobile operations on removing and replacing roadway pavement markings including intersections.

I-10 Guardrail Replacement Project

Monday July 11- Friday, July 15, nightly, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Executive and Schuster entrance ramp and shoulder closed.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, July 10 – Thursday, July 14, nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Loop 375 Northbound Main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to Pellicano Drive

Traveling public will need to follow detours. Crews will be working on grinding roadway , concrete paving placements.

Sunday, July 10 – Thursday, July 14, nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Loop 375 Southbound Main lanes closure from Pellicano Exit ramp to Bob Hope Entrance ramp

Traveling public will need to follow detours. Crews will be working on grinding roadway, and concrete placements.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, July 11 – Wednesday, July 13, nightly, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Global Reach/ Yarborough Drive from Walter Jones Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard will be closed

Public traffic on westbound and eastbound frontage roads will merge to center lane.

West and eastbound traffic wont be able to turn north/ south at Global Reach Drive/ Yarborough Drive

Right lane on westbound frontage road going north will be closed.

Northbound traffic detour at Edgemere Boulevard

Southbound traffic detour at Walter Jones Boulevard.

Maintenance

Monday, July 11 – Friday July 15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

U.S. 54 northbound at Hondo Pass exit is closed.

Gateway North between Hondo Pass and Moonlight left lane closed.

US-54 northbound at Kenworthy closed.

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland left closed.

FM-2529 (McCombs) southbound between Dalhart and Palomino left lane closed.

US-54 southbound at Trowbridge entrance ramp closed.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing right lane closed.

US-62 (Paisano) southbound between Beacon and El Paso right lane closed.

Mesa north and southbound between Rio Grande and Nevada left lane closed.

