TxDOT advises of lane closures for maintenance projects

EL PASO, Texas – TxDOT is advising drivers to expect lane closures in result of maintenance projects happening Thursday and Friday.

The first is in East El Paso, which will take place overnight on Thursday, from 9:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-10 eastbound multiple right lane closures between McRae Boulevard and Lomaland Drive to include entrance and exit ramps

Crews will be replacing raised pavement markers.

The second is in West El Paso. Maintenance will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Mesa entrance ramp and Redd exit ramp right lane closed. I-10 westbound between Transmountain entrance ramp and Vinton exit ramp right lane closed.

Crews will be working on borings.