TX DSHS: 32,839 fully vaccinated in El Paso, City reports 295 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,781.



The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than four months.

All nines patients had underlying health conditions.

They include two females in their 60s, two females in their 70s, three males in their 70s, one male in his 80s and one female in her 80s.



The Health Department also reported 295 new cases, as well as 36 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 47 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are currently in CDC Week 6.

There are 34,318 active cases, 397 hospitalizations and 147 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 80,705 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.



As of Monday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows El Paso has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 93,019 people. 32,839 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the state. El Paso is 1 of 9 counties in Texas to have administered more than 60,000 people with at least one vaccine dose.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.