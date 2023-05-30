EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is searching the state for the biggest fan in Texas where the winner will receive free Treats & Eats for a year, Josh Abbott Band swag, DQ swag, Dr Pepper swag and more.

The Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization which is made up of DQ franchises operating in Texas and they’re encouraging fans to make their case as to why they’re the number one fan in the Lone Star State by heading to Biggest Fan In Texas – Texas Dairy Queen (dqtexas.com).

The contest will be open to legal residents of Texas, 13-years-old and up. Entries should be made by 8 a.m. (CST) on August 6, 2023. The official rules of the contest can be found on Biggest Fan In Texas – Texas Dairy Queen (dqtexas.com) and the winner as well as four semifinalists will be announced on August 14, 2023. No purchase is necessary.

“We love to hear all the stories and see the photos of our fans enjoying their favorite Treats & Eats. As we search the Lone State, where will we find The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas? Who is it? And more importantly, what makes this person The Biggest Fan? We are looking forward to hearing from our fans as they tell us why they should be chosen.” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council.