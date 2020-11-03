TX Attorney General files for temporary injuction to halt temporary shutdown in El Paso

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to stop El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s two-week temporary shutdown.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Attorney General office’s called County Judge Samaniego’s order “unlawful.”

“Judge Samaniego has no authority to flout Gov. Abbott’s executive orders by shutting down businesses in El Paso County,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am optimistic that the district court will recognize the unlawfulness of this action and quickly stop these orders from further oppressing the El Paso community.”

Attorney General Paxton said the injunction would provide relief for businesses of El Paso.

Read a copy of the filing here.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4.

