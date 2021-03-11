Two YISD principals recognized by statewide organization

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Parkland Elementary School Principal Dana Boyd, left, and Capistrano Elementary School Principal Norma Myers.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two principals from the Ysleta Independent School District were recognized by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA), a statewide organization serving Texas school leaders since 1917.

Norma Myers, principal of Capistrano Elementary was named one of 20 of TEPSA’s 2021 TEPSANs of the Year, which honors recipients from a commitment to advancing the principalship and the association, as well as serving as a voice for Texas students.

Award recipients must be committed to Honorees will be recognized this summer.

Members from the 20 TEPSA Regions across the state annually honor a colleague for their outstanding service to the association.

Dana Boyd, principal of Parkland Elementary, was elected to serve as the 2021-2022 Member At-Large for the organization. Boyd will begin her two-year term this summer.

Boyd currently serves on the National Assessment Governing Board, which helps set policy for The
Nation’s Report Card (National Assessment of Educational Progress).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DEA features 'Taking Down El Chapo' lecture

Healthcare workers hold vigil for one year of pandemic in el paso

Local food rescue organization helps avoid food waste by giving back

FBI celebrates 30 year anniversary of chaplain program

Rise of urban farms in the Borderland

Family violence on the rise

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner