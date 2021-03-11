Two YISD principals recognized by statewide organization

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two principals from the Ysleta Independent School District were recognized by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA), a statewide organization serving Texas school leaders since 1917.

Norma Myers, principal of Capistrano Elementary was named one of 20 of TEPSA’s 2021 TEPSANs of the Year, which honors recipients from a commitment to advancing the principalship and the association, as well as serving as a voice for Texas students.

Award recipients must be committed to Honorees will be recognized this summer.

Members from the 20 TEPSA Regions across the state annually honor a colleague for their outstanding service to the association.

Dana Boyd, principal of Parkland Elementary, was elected to serve as the 2021-2022 Member At-Large for the organization. Boyd will begin her two-year term this summer.

Boyd currently serves on the National Assessment Governing Board, which helps set policy for The

Nation’s Report Card (National Assessment of Educational Progress).