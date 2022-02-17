EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta ISD teachers Alejandro De La Pena and Sarah Perez have been nominated for the 2021- 2022 National LifeChanger of the Year award, which recognizes and rewards the best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students.

Alejandro De La Pena is a Special Education teacher at Parkland Middle School, as part of the Ysleta Independent School District

De La Pena, a special education teacher at Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School, was nominated for helping the school raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money in recent years.

Since he began working at the school nearly four years ago, the campus went from having one project funded on DonorsChoose.org for $174 to about 200 funded projects totaling about $150,000.

As a result of his efforts, Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School is now the No. 1 All-Time School in El Paso on DonorsChoose.org, and De La Pena is the No. 1 All-Time Teacher in El Paso as well.

He has also helped showcase student and community spirit through Christmas gift giveaways and events like NspirED@thePark (where community members share inspiring stories of overcoming obstacles) and SEL@thePark awards (to celebrate community members who help build and promote a positive social-emotional learning environment).

Sarah Perez is a Kindergarten teacher at Glen Cove Elementary School, as part of the Ysleta Independent School District

Perez, a kindergarten teacher at Glen Cove Elementary School, was nominated for exceptional instructional skills that helps create lifelong learners in her students.

Her nomination application said Perez’s “literacy practices she creates on a daily basis will serve these children throughout the rest of their lives. Clearly, everything we learn started in kindergarten.”

Members of the community can view De La Pena’s and Perez’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profiles at www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com, and are encouraged to leave comments on their individual profile, which will be taken into consideration during judging.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the LifeChanger award annually seeks nominations of outstanding K-12 educators and district employees who exemplify excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced later this year. Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

One of the $5,000 cash prizes, the Spirit Award, recognizes the nominee whose community shows the most support. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year, with cash prizes ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 that will be shared with schools/districts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.