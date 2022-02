EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision where one person has died. It happened at the intersection of Zaragoza and Pebble Hills. Northbound Zaragoza lanes have been closed. There is no more information available, per EPPD.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.