1  of  2
Breaking News
Two UTEP employees test positive for COVID-19, total in El Paso now at 12 El Paso officials announce ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order to prevent spread of COVID-19

Two UTEP employees test positive for COVID-19, total in El Paso now at 12

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso Department of Public Health announced two additional positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to 12 in El Paso County.

UTEP announced two patients are male employees who traveled to an out-of-town event on Thursday, March 12. The University says both men are in self-isolation and are recovering at home.

One of the employees had limited access to the Foster Stevens Basketball Center and the Larry K. Durham Sports Center on March 13. Both facilities have been isolated and have been cleaned regularly with disinfectant, according to the University.

The El PasoDepartment of Public Health says the new number of positive cases does not include the four positive cases reported on Fort Bliss. The addition of the two new cases brings the total number of positive patients to 30 throughout the El Paso – Juarez – Las Cruces region.

  • El Paso – 12
  • Fort Bliss – 4
  • Doña Ana County – 10
  • Juarez – 4

Monday, New Mexico enacted a stay at home order and El Paso followed Tuesday. The orders in El Paso County will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Similarly, the State of Chihuahua enacted an order limiting business and activities in Juarez Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local athletes react to 2020 Olympics getting postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local athletes react to 2020 Olympics getting postponed"

Center Against Sexual and Family Violence services remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Center Against Sexual and Family Violence services remain open"

Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation"

Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link