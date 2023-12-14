EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A significant condition 4 fire at a vacant apartment complex in South-Central El Paso was set intentionally back on October 1, 2023, according to the El Paso Fire Department, and now an investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office Arson Investigators determined that the fire was the result of the intentional act of two 13-year-old juveniles.

According to EPPD spokesman Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, the investigation led to directives to apprehend the two juvenile males in custody regarding the fire.

On December 11, 2023, a coordinated effort between the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and the El Paso ISD Police Department resulted in the juveniles being taken into custody and processed by the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department under the offense of arson under Texas Penal Code 28.02.

