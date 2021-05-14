Two SISD students awarded $10,000 scholarships from The Great Khalid Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Socorro Independent School District students were surprised on Friday afternoon with scholarships from The Great Khalid Foundation.

Ariah Labrado, a student at Eastlake High School, and Raul Romero, a Pebble Hills High School student, were this year’s recipients of $10,000 scholarships from the foundation, which recognized the students’ academic achievements and artistic ability.

The Great Khalid Foundation Executive Director Linda Wolfe presented the scholarships to the students in a surprise visit at each student’s high school.

The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors pursuing higher education in a performing arts program.

“Music is just a huge part of my life. It helps me feel emotions, it helps me feel better throughout everything I’ve been through,” said Labrado. “I’ve just dedicated so much to music.”

Students from all over the country applied to the scholarship program. Applicants were required to submit transcripts, essays and a performance video showcasing their skills.

