EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two schools in the Horizon area were put under a “shelter in place” order Friday morning as a precautionary measure, according to authorities in Clint.

Both Horizon Middle School and Desert Hills Elementary School were placed under the order Friday due to nearby police activity.

A source confirmed that the issue under investigation did not happen at either school but in the surrounding neighborhood.

Because of that, parents were still able to drop their children off at either school despite the “shelter in place” order.

