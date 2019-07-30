Two rescued from Lower Valley canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is on the scene of a water rescue in the Lower Valley.

According to officials, the call came in around 11:15 p.m. Monday near Loop 375 and Fonsenca Drive.

El Paso Fire tells us that the two people, a man, and a woman, were rescued from a canal in that area.

Officials say that the man was alive when he was saved, however, the woman was unresponsive. Emergency personnel was able to revive her on the way to the hospital where she was listed as having life-threatening injuries.

We’re told Border Patrol are on the scene as well.