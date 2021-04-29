Two quick exercises to stay fit at work with ‘Live Active El Paso’

The dangers of sitting for too long increase of chronic health problems

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Get up and stand up, it’s time to combat, ‘Sitting Disease’.

A typical American is sedentary for 21 hours out of the day and people in the U.S. spend approximately 3 hours out of the day simply standing.

Health and Wellness Coach Nancy Johnson with Live Active El Paso shares why sitting too long is unhealthy. New research suggests that walking for two minutes once an hour can help with negative health effects.

Johnson shows in the interview how to simply stand and move your legs in a circular motion can help increase the movement in your body.

If you would like to find out more information on wellness tips, visit Live Active EP.