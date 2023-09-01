EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were arrested after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they found migrants in their U-haul vehicle.

Officials say Larry Jimenez and Aamin Olivas were arrested Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during a traffic stop on the 900 block of Nashua Road near Vinton.

The two were stopped for disregarding a stop sign, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say during the traffic stop, they found two male subjects hiding between the seats and the cabin wall in the U-haul that Jimenez was driving. Upon further inspection, deputies found fentanyl, marijuana, and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Olivas admitted to owning the narcotics, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jimenez had an outstanding felony warrant for human smuggling from the U.S. Marshal’s Office and is facing human smuggling charges, while Olivas faces drug possession charges.

The Border Patrol was contacted about the migrants who were discovered in the vehicle.