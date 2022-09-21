EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21.

On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. New Mexico State Police has currently taken over the investigation.

This story will be updated as we receive new information.

