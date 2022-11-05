JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Two people were fatally shot Friday night in a mall parking lot located in the south part of Juarez.

According to police, both of the victims were inside a red Camaro when they were shot several times. The female victim was said to be sitting on the driver’s seat and was shot several times. The male victim who was accompanying the female victim, was said to have tried to run away from the attack but was shot several times as well. The male was found deceased on the sidewalk of the parking lot.

During the attack, an Uber driver was passing near the location and was struck by a stray bullet. The driver was taken to a local hospital. The identities of the victims are unknown.

