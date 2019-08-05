Two new West Nile cases reported; seasonal total rises to five

EL PASO, Texas — Officials with the City of El Paso Department of Public Health announced today that two more cases of West Nile virus (WNV) have been confirmed. The two most recent cases involve a woman in her early 30’s and a man in his late 30’s. Both reside in the 79912 zip code and neither have underlying medical conditions.

“West Nile has become commonplace in our area, but we must not forget that the disease has the potential to become very serious, especially for those whose immune systems are compromised. With the increase in rain and the increase in the number of cases, we need to protect ourselves from mosquito bites more than ever,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist.

WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. The best way to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases is to practice the “four Ds”:

• DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

• DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

• DUSK and DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with other diseases such as

Zika can be active throughout the day; residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

• DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths.

You can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out. To report standing water or mosquito breeding call 3-1-1.

These are the cases confirmed so far in El Paso: