Two new COVID-19 testing sites opening in Central and East El Paso

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is adding two new drive-thru locations to expand options for residents.

The new testing sites will be at Memorial Park, 1701 N. Copia St., and at Eastwood Park (also known as Album Park), 3110 Parkwood St., starting Wednesday.

Testing is free and available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents with or without symptoms will need to schedule an appointment by calling (915) 212-0783 or go online (www.EPStrong.org) and click on the “Schedule Testing” button.

The new testing sites are in addition to the City’s two other testing sites, which include:

City Testing Eastside Site; 301 George Perry Blvd.

City Testing Westside Site; 7400 High Ridge Dr.

“Expanding our testing capacity has been a critical strategy in controlling the spread of this virus,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Jorge A. Rodriguez. “In addition to the five testing sites we’ve added in the last three weeks, these two sites will add an additional 1,000 tests per day. We urge the community to take advantage of these resources and get tested.”

Test results for the City sites will be provided within 24 to 72 hours. Information on how to obtain results will be provided at the City sites at the time of appointment and on www.epstrong.org.

Latest Headlines