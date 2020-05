EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso health officials reported two new deaths on Tuesday morning.

The latest deaths bring the total number of fatal cases to 60, according to the El Paso data page. There also has been 2,393 confirmed positive cases.

Of the positive cases, 1,335 people have recovered from the virus while, 998 remain infected. There are currently 106 patients in the hospital, with 67 in the ICU and 21 on ventilators.