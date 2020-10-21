Two more COVID-19 testing sites added to expand testing throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two additional COVID-19 testing sites will be opening Wednesday to help expand testing throughout the city.

The City, in collaboration with the University of Texas at El Paso, will open a new State testing site at the UTEP Schuster 1 Parking Lot, off Schuster Avenue at the Spur 1966 roundabout, on the south side of the campus. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

No appointments are needed. Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms. The tests, which are conducted by State contractor HONU, collect nasal samples.

The new site will be in addition to the three existing State sites at the following locations:

· Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr.

· El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr.

· SISD’s Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd.

Test results from the State sites within the City will be provided via email within two to three days — the public is reminded to check their junk/spam email folders for the emailed test results. If they do not have an email, they will receive a phone call. For additional assistance regarding for the HONU results, email Covid19Help@honumg.com or call the help line at (844) 778-2455.

The second new site, opened in collaboration with the Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team, will open at the Eastside Sports Complex at 14380 Montwood, near the intersection of Montwood and John Hayes.

It will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Testing is free and available for anyone 5 years or older with or without symptoms. Test results will be provided via email within two to three days.

For assistance regarding rural test results email help@txcovidtest.org or call (833) 213-0643.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority, said the new sites will allow at least 2,000 more residents to be tested daily.

Latest Headlines