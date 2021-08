EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Mexican men were arrested for damaging the border barrier, according to a tweet by Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

In the tweet, Chavez said the men were arrested and prosecuted in Mexico for damaging United States federal property.

Chavez posted photos in the tweet, which appeared to show an area of the fencing was cut. The men were not identified in the tweet.