Two men suspected of burglarizing Vinton home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men were arrested on Friday for burglarizing a home in far West El Paso.

John Cardon, 46, and Matthew Vargas, 34, were arrested by deputies with the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office. Cardon and Vargas were charged with burglary of habitation, possession of controlled substance PG1<1G and possession of controlled substance PG 1>= 1G<4G.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Westway Boulevard in Vinton in reference to a burglary of habitation in progress. Deputies arrived to find two individuals that were parked on Westway Boulevard.

Cardon and Vargas were found to be in possession of personal items belonging to the burglary victim that were removed from the home without consent.

Cardon and Vargas were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

