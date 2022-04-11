EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a Monday evening shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

EPPD officials say officers with their Central Patrol are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Cleveland and Clark.

Two unidentified men were transported to University Medical Center with gunshot wounds; the condition of both men is unknown at this time.

The initial call to EPPD was made shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts as police release more information.

Photo of the crime scene at Cleveland and Clark | Photo by Ruben Espinoza, Chief Photojournalist – KTSM

