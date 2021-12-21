Two men shot in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are on the scene of a shooting in Northeast El Paso, with two victims.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. along the 4400 block of John Cunningham in Northeast El Paso.

According to emergency dispatch supervisors, two male victims were transported to the hospital, as ‘critical trauma alerts.’

More to come…look for updates on KTSM.com and KTSM 9 News at Noon.

