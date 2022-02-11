EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday the arrests of two men and male juvenile Thursday on drugs and weapon charges.

EPPD officials say the arrests happened on Thursday, February 10, as officers from the Westside Regional Command saw a Honda Pilot that was involved in a previous incident where multiple weapons,

money, and drugs were found.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, which led to the arrest of 25-year-old Yobani Acosta and 17-year-old Sebastian Ramirez for possession of marijuana.

According to police, a juvenile was also taken into custody for possession of marijuana and a handgun.

