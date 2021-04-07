Two men caught stealing catalytic converter from broken down car on freeway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car that was broken down on the side of the freeway was a target for catalytic converter theft.

Two men were arrested Monday night after El Paso Police officers caught one of them underneath the broken-down car near Interstate-10 West Redd Road in West El Paso with an electric saw.

Police arrested 54-year-old Jesus Hernandez and 25-year-old William Flores. Hernandez was charged with theft and Flores was charged with theft and possession of cocaine.

When police arrived, one end of the converter had been cut off. According to EPPD, the officers were on their way to impound the car that had been on the freeway past the allowed time.

The two men were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and were both released on personal recognizance bonds.