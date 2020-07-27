Two men attempt smuggling over $360,000 in lunch bags

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped two men at the Paso Del Norte crossing on July 22.

The two U.S. citizens driving from Mexico in a Volkswagen Passat were stopped at the border around 10:40 a.m. when an officer searched their car.

According to a release, the CBP officer found a backpack full of money and sent the car for another inspection.

Authorities stated that the CBP officers discovered more money inside of lunch bags that were hidden in the vehicle, during the second inspection.

The total amount of cash seized was $360,150, which is illegal if the currency is not reported to CBP.

The money can be petitioned to be returned but there must be proof that it was acquired legally.

CBP Officers seized the money and will continue the investigation.