Two men attempt smuggling over $360,000 in lunch bags

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Cash in a lunch bag

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped two men at the Paso Del Norte crossing on July 22.

The two U.S. citizens driving from Mexico in a Volkswagen Passat were stopped at the border around 10:40 a.m. when an officer searched their car.

According to a release, the CBP officer found a backpack full of money and sent the car for another inspection.

Authorities stated that the CBP officers discovered more money inside of lunch bags that were hidden in the vehicle, during the second inspection.

The total amount of cash seized was $360,150, which is illegal if the currency is not reported to CBP.

The money can be petitioned to be returned but there must be proof that it was acquired legally.

CBP Officers seized the money and will continue the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso father of 3 in need of kidney donor

El Paso man celebrates 102nd Birthday

BR.COM HURRICANE HANNA STRIKES MCALLEN TX 07.26.20

DOWNTOWN SHOOTING PERSPECTIVE

Austin Police briefing about the deadly shooting at a downtown Austin protest Saturday

Several shots fired during protest in downtown Austin, man killed

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link