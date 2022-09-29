EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday.

Shot gun shell at the scene where the migrants were shot.

Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter.

A source close to the investigation says one man is a warden at a jail in the area.

According to DPS, a truck pulled over on the side of the road and both men shot at a group of migrants on the side of the road getting a drink of water.

A male migrant was shot dead while a female was transported to Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. The Executive Director for the Border Network for Human Rights, Fernando Garcia said this is something they have been expecting to happen.



“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas.” Fernando Garcia, Border Network for Human Rights

The Mexican American Legislative Caucus Vice President sent a statement about the shooting.

“This was murder and attempted murder of people trying to get clean water just because of the color of their skin. This traumatizes us all in Texas,” said a portion of the statement. Mary Gonzalez, State Representative for the Mexican American Legislative Caucus

A man who lives a few miles from where the migrants were shot speaks with KTSM 9 News about how regularly he sees migrants in the area.

“I see a lot of immigrants crossing over the mountain they come on our property middle of the night I’ve had incidents at 4 o’clock in the morning have them show up my dogs go crazy.” The man did not want to release his name or show his identity. Sierra Blanca Resident

The area where the migrants were shot is about four miles south of Sierra Blanca on FM 1111. The man who lives down the road says the Mexico border is not far.

“I don’t think people realize the amount of migrants that come out here you’ve got coyotes that are out here that pick up illegals.” Sierra Blanca Resident

