EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office (FMO) along with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) arrested two men in connection with two separate arson cases.

FMO officials share that on February 28, EPFD crews were sent to a fire near a church along the 1300 block of Northwestern in West El Paso.

Crew quickly put out the fire that damaged some construction equipment and a nearby building.

The investigation, conducted by the FMO arson investigators with help from the EPPD, led to the arrest of 27-year-old Juan Acosta.

FMO arson investigators arrested Acosta and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility, with a combined bond of $30,000.

Acosta is charged with Arson – Reckless damage of a building, as well as Criminal Mischief $30,000 to $150,000.

The second arrest also took place after an early Monday morning fire.

According to FMO officials, on February 28, 2022, at approximately 1:45 am, EPFD crews were sent to an apartment fire along the 3800 block of Harrison in Central El Paso.

Fire crews evacuated the apartment complex, confined and then extinguish the fire; no injuries were reported.

El Paso Police officers on the scene detained a person of interest following the incident.

After a fire investigation and witness interviews conducted by Fire Marshal’s Office (FMO) arson investigators, it was determined that 59-year-old Antonio Salas Medrano intentionally started the fire.

FMO arson investigators arrested Salas Medrano and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility; he’s being held on a $100,000 bond with a charge of Arson – Intentional Damage of Habitation.

