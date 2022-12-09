EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 58-year-old Ricardo Mares, and 34-year-old Vicente Jimenez were arrested Thursday Dec. 8, for allegedly beating and stabbing a 34-year-old man at the corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless located on 130 N. Cotton St.

Central Patrol officers responded to the stabbing call and found the 34-year-old victim being treated by Fire Medical Services. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit conducted the investigation, locating the offenders who reportedly fled the scene and placed them under arrest. Both offenders were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.