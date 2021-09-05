2 left with life-threatening injuries after Sunday crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people sustained life-threatening injuries in an early Sunday morning crash involving a motorcycle.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffics Investigations Unit, the two passengers were injured during a crash that happened at Spur 601 East at the Marshal ramp.

EPPD did not release further information about the single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

