EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Premier Medical Group, the company contracted to host COVID-19 test sites at Las Cruces Public Schools campuses, says testing locations at Vista Middle School and Zia Middle School will close after Friday, Feb. 25.

The company says traffic at those two locations has slowed down considerably and resources will be shifted to other test sites.

The company will continue to offer free COVID-19 screenings for students and staff at the following locations Monday through Friday:

Centennial High School, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (B-Wing lot, east side of campus)

Las Cruces High School, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (B-Wing lot, east side of campus)

Mayfield High School, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Staff parking lot, east side)

Mesa Middle School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Front parking lot)

Organ Mountain High School, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Parking lot on east side of campus)

Sierra Middle School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (West side of campus in parking lot next to the gym)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.