Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center are the only acute care hospitals in El Paso to earn an “A” rating this spring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two of Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals received “A” ratings in the Spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.

The Spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades recognizes hospitals’ achievements in providing safe healthcare and “protecting patients from harm”, and according to their website, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is the only hospital system in El Paso to earn an “A” for all eligible facilities and has earned that recognition for multiple consecutive years.

Chief Executive Officer of Del Sol Medical Center, Art Garza says “We commend our caregivers for providing exceptional care to our patients every day and we are pleased to see that The Leapfrog Group has recognized our efforts.”

The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization committed to uphold the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. It assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections among patients in their care.