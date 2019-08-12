Two in El Paso dead from West Nile Virus; seven cases confirmed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people in the El Paso area have died from West Nile virus, the City of El Paso’s Department of Health has confirmed.

A news release from the city said that a woman in her early 50s and a man in his early 80s died from the disease and underlying conditions.

The woman’s illness had been previously reported, while the man’s case was new. There was also a man in his 30s diagnosed with West Nile and no underlying medical conditions, becoming the seventh in El Paso to get the illness.

“It has been four years since our City has seen a West Nile-related death and this news is hard to report,” said Robert Resendes, Public Health Director, in a news release. “We extend our condolences to these individuals’ loved-ones and remind the community to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites as a way to help prevent this disease.”

The best way to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases is to practice the “four Ds”: