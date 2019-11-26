Two in custody following El Paso freeway gunfire viral video

El Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) — A pair of suspects were taken into custody Monday evening in connection to a weekend viral video, according to El Paso Police.

In a tweet, police said officers with the department’s gang unit and a SWAT team served search and arrest warrants in the 5300 block of Beautonne Ave. in Northeast El Paso.

EPPD said the names of those arrested and the charges they are facing will be released at a later time.

The video — shared by popular social media account FitFamElPaso — showed two people randomly firing weapons from a moving vehicle along what appeared to be a freeway.

On its Instagram page, FitFam said it posted the video after first sharing it with law enforcement, and asked its followers to allow police to handle the situation.

This story will be updated.