Two former City Council candidates and former Republican Congressional candidate among County Commissioner challenges in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Candidates are lining up to challenge incumbents in El Paso County elections next year.

El Paso County Commissioners David Stout and Carl Robinson have treasurers filed for next year’s election. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego also has a treasurer filed.

County races are partisan and the Democratic Party has taken representation on all seats of the commissioners court.

For now, two City Council candidates and a former Republican candidate for U.S. Congress have also gotten into county races. They are joined by a few political newcomers.

Independent Guadalupe Giner is challenging County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. She is the only other candidate to file a treasurer in the race as of late August.

In the Precinct 2 race, incumbent Stout is currently being challenged by former District 2 City Council candidate Judy Gutierrez, who will be running as a Democrat. Gutierrez ran for the City Council seat in the 2020 general election and was beaten by Alexsandra Annello.

In the Precinct 4 race, Dorothy Byrd, also a former 2020 City Council candidate, is challenging incumbent Carl Robinson. Byrd ran as a candidate against former Representative Sam Morgan. Joe Molinar ultimately won the seat. They are joined by Blanca Trout, a current Canutillo Independent School District school board trustee and former Republican candidate for Congress during the 2020 primary elections. In this election, Trout is running as a Democrat, according to a Facebook page.

Irene Armendariz-Jackson won the primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. The Democrat defeated the Republican and is currently running for re-election.

David Adams, is also listed as a Precinct 4 challenger; his website and campaign documents do not state what party he is running under.

