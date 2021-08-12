Two dozen women alleging hotel worker recorded them in restroom with hidden cell phone

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two dozen women have now come forward alleging a hotel worker directed them to use a particular restroom inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West El Paso, and used his hidden cell phone to record them.

The 24 women represented by the Cesar Ornelas Law Firm, have joined a civil lawsuit against David Monastere, who was arrested by police for the incident in February on invasive visual recording charges.

Attorneys representing the women said 11 more victims came forward from another alleged taping incident that happened at the hotel four months earlier in October 2020.

Both incidents involved nurses attending a training conference at the Hilton Garden Inn, attorneys said.

In both cases, attorneys said Monastere allegedly lured women into a certain restroom. One nurse alleges she found the cell phone in a trash can and held on to it until police arrived.

One woman who identified as Jane Doe did not want to give her name, but said she had to identify herself to police investigators in still-shots of the cell phone video.

“I had to sit down and I had to look at pictures of myself,” the woman said. “As I’m looking through these photos, I saw all my classmates, all my fellow nurses in those photos. I could recognize them and that’s very humiliating.”

Angela Tabares with Cesar Ornelas Law said a lawsuit has been filed not only against Monastere, but the Hilton Garden Inn, High Desert Investors and Elevation Hotel Management as well.

“The part that angers me the most about this is that this is Hilton,” Tabares said. “This is a world-wide respected hotel that you go to and you know you’re going to be safe. The last thing on your mind is did they hire somebody who is a predator.”

According to criminal records, Monastere was confined to six years in prison for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in 2000.

The El Paso Police Department is still investigating the case. Since his arrest, Monastere is now out on bond.

KTSM did reach out to hotel management for comment on the allegations, but phone calls have not been returned.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.