Two deaths reported in El Paso along with nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso Public Health Department reported grim numbers in the City’s fight against the novel coronavirus Tuesday, with the announcement of two new deaths in the city associated with the virus.

The two deaths involve men in their 70s with underlying health conditions, City Health leaders say. With these two cases, El Paso deaths now stand at four.

There were also 46 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, for a total of 346. This is the largest single-day increase since the city began tracking numbers a month ago. The second-largest day was last Wednesday when the city announced 39 new cases in a day on April 8.

Of those infected, 61 patients are in the hospital, 26 are in the ICU, and eight of the 26 ICU patients are on ventilators.

“We once again are saddened to report two new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these two men,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “We are also disappointed to report another large increase in the number of positive cases, which further emphasizes the need for the community to strictly adhere to the Stay Home, Work Safe Order.”









Overall, the case numbers in the rest of the region showed little movement Tuesday. Las Cruces and Juarez did not see any new COVID-19 diagnoses, although two patients in Juarez died from the virus. The total number of deaths reported in Juarez is now 16 while Las Cruces has one and El Paso has two.

KTSM Graphs